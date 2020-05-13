Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down ‘Nasty’ Rumors That She’s Pregnant With Ex’s Child Again

Khloé Kardashian took to social media Wednesday to shut down “nasty” rumors and speculation that she’s pregnant again with her ex-Tristan Thompson’s baby.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away,” the 35-year-old reality star shared in a series of tweets. The post was noted by E! News. (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

“The sick and hurtful things people say,” she added. “I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.” (RELATED: Selena Gomez’ Latest Instagram Photo Is Smashing A World Record)

The reality star continued, “the nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

“Funny how picky [and] choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives,” Khloe wrote. “I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.”

As previously reported, the reality TV star and NBA player are the parents of daughter, True Thompson, who recently celebrated her second birthday.

TMZ has since reported that sources also confirmed to them that Khloe is not pregnant with Tristan’s baby after rumors started swirling earlier in the day that that was the case.