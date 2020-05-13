Mary-Kate Olsen Files For Divorce From Olivier Sarkozy After 5 Years

Mary-Kate Olsen wants a divorce from husband Olivier Sarkozy after 5 years of marriage and has filed an emergency court order to make that happen.

Multiple outlets have reported the 33-year-old actress filed paperwork April 17 to end her marriage to the French banker, but due to the pandemic was told nothing but emergency orders could be filled, according to E! News in a piece published Wednesday. In the emergency order, she requested the divorce and that their prenup agreement be enforced. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on May 13, 2020 at 2:19pm PDT

In documents obtained by TMZ, the “Full-House” actress said she can’t meet a deadline of May 18 set by her husband’s attorney to get her stuff out of their New York City apartment due to coronavirus restrictions and has asked for them to give her to the end of May.

According to the report:

Mary-Kate says the only way she can protect her property is if she’s to file a divorce petition. That would trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property.

The actress also said that her husband allegedly terminated their lease without her knowledge and is now trying to force her out.

The French banker and Mary-Kate first sparked dating rumors in 2012. They would later tie the knot in November 2015 at an intimate ceremony in Manhattan.