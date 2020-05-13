Matt Damon Reveals His Oldest Daughter Got COVID-19 While He Was Stuck In Ireland

Actor Matt Damon opened up about being with family during quarantine.

Damon clarified he isn’t with his entire family after he revealed his oldest daughter contracted COVID-19 in New York during an interview published Wednesday by SPIN 1038.

The “Good Will Hunting” actor has been quarantined with most of his family in Ireland, where he was set to begin filming a movie.

“I’m in the middle of a movie that I shot the first half in France and we were moving to Ireland and kind of right when we arrived in Ireland, the movie was shut down,” Damon said. (RELATED: Matt Damon Claims He Lost $250 Million When He Passed On ‘Avatar’)

“Our oldest daughter’s in college. Obviously that’s been shut down, but she’s in New York City. She had COVID really early on along with her roommates and got through it fine,” he added. “So I shouldn’t say our whole family’s together. Of our four kids we’ve got the three younger ones and our oldest one, we’ll reunite with her at the end of the month. But everybody’s OK.”

It would absolutely suck to come down with coronavirus and not be anywhere near your family. It would be brutal to be a parent and not be able to get to your child to take care of them. Damon sounded like he was trying to be positive about the whole situation, but it is kind of sad.

It’s good that she recovered and is doing fine though.