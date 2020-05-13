Melania Makes Surprise Visit On First-Grade Zoom Class, Shares Inside Look At White House

Melania Trump surprised a bunch of Michigan first graders from Fenton who were having a Zoom class and gave them an inside look at the White House.

“While celebrating the 2nd anniversary of #BeBest last week, I Zoomed w/ Fenton 1st grade class & their teacher, Mrs. Horton,” the first lady tweeted Wednesday, along with a link to an article about the event.

“We had a wonderful conversation about kindness in these puzzling times,” she added. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of How Every Country In The World Is Responding To Coronavirus)

“My class had been studying history along with national monuments and I thought it would be a fun experience for them to see the White House,” Fenton teacher Jennifer Horton shared with MLive.com. (RELATED: Melania Announces Three-State Tour For Be Best Campaign. Here’s Where She’s Headed)

So, when her 23 students logged into the the Zoom class last week they got to speak with FLOTUS and got to see a portrait of George Washington in the East Room.

“After each child spoke, (Melania Trump) praised them for their good deeds and complimented them on how well-behaved they were,” Horton explained.

“The First Lady was genuine, kind and so sweet with my first-grade students,” she added. “She took the time to listen and talk to them about being the best they can be, as it was her Be Best anniversary.”

Horton continued, sharing that FLOTUS “made an enormous impact on 23 children who miss being with their friends at school. For me, it was an opportunity to connect with my students and bring them some happiness in a time that is confusing and difficult.”

After the Zoom class, utilizing safe social distancing techniques, the teacher delivered goodie bags from the first lady to each student that was filled with things like notepads, puzzles, pencils and a letter to each student from FLOTUS herself.