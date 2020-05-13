Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Crashes Zoom Meeting With Elementary School Teachers

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach recently pulled off a great move for a group of teachers.

The Bulldogs tweeted a video of Leach in a Zoom meeting with teachers from Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary talking about how educators can leave an impression that lasts forever. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the fun moment below.

“You truly are in one of the most important professions that exists.” Thank You to the teachers of @HWSElementary for welcoming @Coach_Leach to this morning’s faculty meeting!#HailState???? • #TeacherAppreciation pic.twitter.com/glMZ4UWTd5 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) May 11, 2020

This is such a classic Leach moment that you just have to laugh at. No matter the situation or environment, he always has the exact same tone and level of energy.

Whether he’s ripping into the media or talking to some elementary school teachers, the man never changes. That’s why we love him so much.

Also, I love that he mentioned he was at his 40-year reunion. Imagine what Mike Leach must be like at a high school reunion.

Better yet, imagine what going to your high school reunion and seeing Mike Leach must be like. I need to know what he was like as a teenager.

The Mississippi State coach was probably like he is now, but with an attitude on steroids.

It also feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last saw or heard from Leach. I’m glad to know he seems to be thriving in quarantine.

Mike Leach getting hired by an SEC team and then sports coming to a grinding halt isn’t ideal, but I think he looks ready to roll for 2020.