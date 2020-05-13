Three Mountain West Schools Won’t Offer In-Person Classes In The Fall, Conference Says ‘No Decisions On Athletics Have Been Made’

Three Mountain West schools won’t offer in-person classes in the fall, but no decisions have been made at the moment on the football season.

According to Brett McMurphy, California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced late Tuesday afternoon that schools in the system wouldn’t have in-person classes in the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes MWC schools Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State.

The MWC released a statement late Tuesday night and said in part that "no decisions on athletics have been made."

3 Mountain West schools – Fresno State, San Diego State & San Jose State – will not offer on-campus classes in fall semester. In all, 23 California universities will only have online fall classes, California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 12, 2020

Mountain West statement w/Fresno State, San Diego State & San Jose State: “Certainly, all conversations are led by academics, as well as public health & safety. Within that framework, more determinations are necessary. No decisions on athletics have been made” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) May 13, 2020

This certainly isn’t a positive update at all, and it comes after news broke that Los Angeles County will reportedly extend its lockdown for at least three more months.

The MWC is a major college athletic program. It might be the best conference in America outside of the Power Five.

Now, it’s on the brink of not having football in the fall. Banning students from returning would seem to be a precursor to games not happening.

Of course, lots can change between now and August, but it seems like things are trending in a bad direction if you’re a MWC program.

Would the rest of the conference leave behind Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State? I wouldn’t rule it out at all.

We’re dealing with a crisis and tough decisions have to be made. If the rest of the MWC can make money, then why shouldn’t they?

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them, but it’s safe to say it’s time to start getting worried.