NBPA Notifies Agents That NBA Players And The League Want To Finish The Season

NBA players are reportedly intent on finishing the season.

According to Shams Charania, the NBPA has notified agents that the “sense is players and NBA both want to finish the 2019-20 season” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The NBPA has sent a memo to agents stating sense is players and NBA both want to finish the 2019-20 season — and informed reps of the players listed below serving on new committee working with the league on potential plans. https://t.co/fKC0hFiE1M — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

Charania’s report comes after Chris Haynes reported Tuesday that Chris Paul, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and several other NBA stars held a call to get the season underway.

Yahoo Sources: NBA superstars LeBron James, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry held private conference call on Monday and established united front in favor of resuming season. https://t.co/FZJfgP6WDu pic.twitter.com/6AZOWe0AXo — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 12, 2020

It really does seem like the NBA is hellbent on returning and finishing the rest of the season. Will it happen? You never know, but it seems like it’s headed in that direction.

If the players are down and the league supports it happening, then it’s hard to imagine the games don’t return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:43pm PDT

There are several questions and problems that will have to be dealt with before that can happen. The two most notable ones are where will the games be played and how much coronavirus testing will be done.

The NBA is reportedly interested in neutral game sites, and that certainly seems like the easiest option on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Mar 21, 2020 at 12:35pm PDT

We’ll see what happens, but it sounds like the wheels are turning in a direction that will have the NBA back at some point in 2020.