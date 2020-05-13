NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman Says He’s Not ‘Even Contemplating’ Canceling The Season

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman doesn’t plan on canceling the season.

The NHL hasn’t played since March because of coronavirus, and there’s no clear return date in sight. Yet, Bettman isn’t worried. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NHL pauses the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/bCi776ZFqX — NHL (@NHL) March 12, 2020

“Not something I’m even contemplating … I believe that if the right time comes, and the right circumstances, based on all of the options that we’re considering and our ability to execute them, we’ll get this season done,” Bettman said during a Tuesday talk with the media when discussing potentially canceling the media, according to the Mercury News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings) on Mar 10, 2020 at 6:22pm PDT

This is great news, folks. The NBA’s fate is up in the air, and nobody has any idea what will happen there. That means the NHL might be the only league that paused to come back (baseball never started the regular season), and I’m here for it.

Somebody needs to be the first major team sport to return, and the NHL would be a great choice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings) on Mar 8, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

Obviously, we don’t know when or in what capacity the NHL will return. There are a lot of questions that need to be answered.

Yet, the fact Bettman is optimistic is good news for all of us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Red Wings Hockey Club (@detroitredwings) on Mar 8, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT

Let’s hope the NHL is back sooner than later. That’d give people everywhere something to cheer about!