Patrick Mahomes Leads NFL MVP Odds, Dak Prescott Is Third

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the man favored to win the MVP this upcoming season.

According to the latest odds, Mahomes is leading the way at +400 coming off of his Super Bowl year. He’s followed by Lamar Jackson at +650 and Dak Prescott at +900. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full list below.

There’s two main observations here. First, you have to have Mahomes at the top of the list. You just have to. There’s no way you can put anybody above him.

The former Texas Tech star has set the NFL on fire ever since he became the starter for the Chiefs. He won the Super Bowl last season and already has one MVP award.

He’s the definition of a safe pick.

Secondly, how the hell is Dak Prescott third? How is the Cowboys starter anywhere near the top ten? That can’t be serious, right?

Not only is he number three, but he’s ahead of Russell Wilson! Yes, Dak Prescott has better MVP odds than Russell Wilson.

That’s not just crazy. It’s straight up insulting to Wilson.

Anything can happen in the NFL, but the idea that Prescott will have a better season than Wilson is simply laughable.

I’d bet my life savings that doesn’t happen.

