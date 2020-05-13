Pelosi Proposes Setting $3 Trillion On Fire

On today’s podcast we’re joined by political consultant and former Rand Paul advisor Brian Darling to discuss Kentucky Republican Senator Paul’s viral statement about the insanity of keeping schools closed for the rest of the year. We also get into the new HEROES Act from Nancy Pelosi and its $3 trillion price tag, and whether fan-less professional sports would work.

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul went viral yesterday with a statement about the insanity of keeping schools closed for the rest of 2020 because of coronavirus. Paul cited facts and data in what he said, but will it have appeal beyond those who are already Paul fans? And how much damage will politicians allow to be done to kids in order “protect” them from something that does not appear to be a threat to them in the first place? We get into all of it.

Nancy Pelosi introduced the “HEROES Act,” the new bailout bill using coronavirus as cover to push through a bunch of left-wing legislative priorities. Does she really expect it to pass? Does she even want it to pass, or is it simply a ploy to appear to care while smearing Republicans for opposing something with the word “heroes” in the title? We have some ideas.

Professional sports are coming back, in one form or another, soon. But what will fan-less sporting events look like? Will they have have fan appeal and help as an escape from the constant reminders of the pandemic, or will the silence only serve as yet another reminder? We have some suggestions for making them better.

