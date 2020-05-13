EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Rand Paul Explains What Really Happened During His Exhange With Dr. Fauci

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the recent Senate coronavirus hearing, his exchange with Dr. Anthony Fauci and more.

“I don’t think that he’s a bad person, I think he’s well intentioned, but I think he’s an extremely cautious person and I think when we are looking at the direction our country goes, there should be multiple experts that we listen to and we should take them all with a grain of salt,” said Paul. (RELATED: Sen. Rand Paul Criticizes ‘One-Size-Fits-All’ Coronavirus Approaches During Fauci Testimony)

He went on to discuss what it was like testing positive for coronavirus and his experience volunteering in a hospital to help others after he recovered from the virus.

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

