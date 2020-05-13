Republicans Pick Up House Seat Previously Held By Democrat Katie Hill

The Democratic candidate to fill an open House seat in California’s 25th District conceded defeat to her Republican challenger on Wednesday.

Christy Smith, a California assemblywoman, released a statement on Wednesday saying that her Republican opponent Mike Garcia was the “likely victor” in a special election held Tuesday to fill a seat vacated in 2019 by Democrat Katie Hill.

Hill resigned on Oct. 27, 2019, after revelations that she had an improper relationship with staffers who worked in her office.

Garcia leads Smith by 12 points — 56% to 44% — with 76% of precincts reporting.

Votes were cast by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcia, a former Navy pilot with no political experience, will serve out the rest of Hill’s term. He and Smith will face off again in November to fill a full two-year term. (RELATED: Young Turks Founder Cenk Uygur Bombs In California Primary)

Republicans held the seat from 1993 through 2019, when Hill won amid a blue wave that saw Democrats take control of the House.

Smith received an outpouring of support from prominent Democrats leading up to the vote. She received Obama’s first endorsement for a congressional race in the 2020 cycle.

BIG NEWS! @BarackObama endorsed our campaign today! With one week until our May 12 special election, President Obama recognizes the stakes in this race. I am so honored to have his support. Please join us and protect this seat. https://t.co/08IlfZnOav — Christy Smith (@ChristyforCA25) May 5, 2020

There’s a key special election coming up in California on May 12, and I’m happy to support @ChristyforCA25. Christy has been an effective public servant from the school board to the CA Assembly, and we need her in Congress. Help her protect this seat! https://t.co/5wzotXH5r0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 1, 2020

Hill also endorsed Smith.

It’s simple. Just pretty much always do the opposite of what he says. Good luck today @ChristyforCA25. Thank you to all who are working so hard to protect this seat. I know it’s been a tough, emotional process for many, and I’m just grateful. #vote #ca25 https://t.co/K2exz82vZO — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) May 12, 2020

Polls predicted a close finish headed into the race Tuesday, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.

