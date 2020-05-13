Mike Garcia currently holds a double-digit lead and is expected to win the special election in California’s 25th congressional district.

Daily Caller’s senior White House correspondent Christian Datoc and chief video editor Richie McGinniss sat down Wednesday morning to discuss what this win, a massive upset for Republicans in a district Hillary Clinton won by 7 points in 2016, means for President Donald Trump in November’s general election and other down ballot races. (RELATED: CNN Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden Among Independents And Battleground State Voters)

The 25th district was left vacant after former Congresswoman Katie Hill abruptly resigned in late 2019 following reports that detailed her extramarital relationships with multiple House staffers. Nude photos of Hill were published by some outlets, and she likened the experience to Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

WATCH:

