Watch Russell Crowe In The Trailer For The New Movie ‘Unhinged’

Russell Crowe’s new movie “Unhinged” looks unbelievably bad.

The plot of the movie, according to the YouTube description, is, “A woman becomes embroiled in a violent case of road rage after honking at the wrong guy.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I’m a Russell Crowe fan, but I’m not sure this movie is going to be worth a single penny to see. Watch the absurd trailer below.

Who the hell is picking Russell Crowe’s projects? Seriously, who is picking his projects for him? “Unhinged” looks like complete trash.

I’m all for getting a little edgy, but this just looks terrible. Nothing about this movie looks good at all. So the premise is, the woman honks at a guy too loudly, and he sets off on a rampage of destruction and carnage?

Yeah, I’m not exactly buying that.

Crowe is one of the best actors of the past 25 years, but apparently, he’s had some trouble finding projects. I can’t think of any other reason why he’d take this movie.

It even has Jimmi Simpson in it, and I’m still not interested.

You can catch “Unhinged” with Russell Crower starting July 1. Something tells me it’s going to be terrible.