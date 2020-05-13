Ryan Fitzpatrick Is Favored Over Tua Tagovailoa To Open The Season As The Starting Quarterback Of The Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to open the season as the starting quarterback of the Miami Dolphins.

According to odds on FOX Bet, the veteran journeyman quarterback is at -500 to start, and fifth overall pick Tua Tagovailoa is at +350.

Josh Rosen is an incredibly distant third at +2220.

I think it’d actually be really smart for the Dolphins to ease into the situation with Tua. It’s not like they have a bad starter with Fitzpatrick.

He’s a very competent quarterback and has made a living for years in the NFL as being a dependable passer.

Tua is coming off a brutal hip injury suffered at Alabama, and there’s no reason at all to push him into the starting line up day one.

Will fans want to watch the fifth overall pick play sooner rather than later? No doubt about that at all, but the fans aren’t held responsible for roster and coaching decisions.

Miami should 100% start with Fitzpatrick and switch to Tua once the former Alabama star is ready.