Sammy Watkins Says He Was Partying Every Night, Drinking Until The Early Morning During His Days With Buffalo

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins used to drink every single day.

Bleacher Report published an incredible piece about Watkins’ battles with depressions and alcohol. Just how bad was it? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The former Clemson star would apparently drink “every night” while with the Buffalo Bills. That included being at the bars, but it also included doing it alone.

According to the BR piece, Watkins would also isolate, drink alone in his basement until 4:00 am, get two hours of sleep and then repeat the cycle.

I’d really encourage you all to read the entire piece. It does an incredible deep dive into Watkins’ life and there are plenty of things that are fascinating.

To me, the stuff with the alcohol is just crazy. The fact a pro athlete was able to drink at that level without people knowing the extent of his problem is absurd.

How the hell are you able to operate on two hours of sleep a night? Hell, how are you supposed to operate after regularly drinking into the early morning hours?

Luckily, the piece concludes by making it clear Watkins is in a much better place today. “You can make the world treat you how you want it to treat you. You can be the villain or everybody loves you. It’s up to what you choose to do,” the talented receiver explained to BR.

Props to the Chiefs star for opening up about his struggles. Hopefully, it’ll encourage other people struggling to do the same.