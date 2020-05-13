Sharon Osbourne Claims Women Aren’t Happy When They’re Overweight After Adele’s Transformation Goes Viral

Actress Sharon Osbourne claimed women are not happy when they are overweight after musician Adele’s weight loss transformation went viral.

Osbourne commented on her weight loss journey and Adele’s on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk.”

“When these women say that they are really happy in their body, I don’t believe them,” Osbourne said. “My body was really, really big. But I wasn’t happy. Sure on the surface, but at night in bed alone I was very unhappy.”

Osbourne congratulated Adele on her new figure. (RELATED: A Celebrity Fitness Pro Spoke Truth About Obesity, And The ‘Body Positivity’ Movement Was Not Pleased)

“I totally understand with Adele,” Osbourne continued. “It was her time to lose weight that’s all in her journey and her life. She must have felt, you know what, I am going to try and lose weight for whatever reason — health, I am sure.”

“She looks absolutely fantastic,” she added. “I am happy for her and everybody should be happy for her, because it was her choice. She didn’t do it for anybody else but herself. And so everybody should be happy for her.”

Adele’s weight loss transformation took over entertainment headlines last week when she showed off her new look in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday.

The reaction to Adele’s weight loss sparked headlines such as “Adele Lost Eeight, Are We Allowed To Praise That?” and “Celebrating Adele’s Weight Loss Isn’t A Compliment- It’s Fatphobia.”