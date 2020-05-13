SMU Quarterback Shane Buechele Raises $50,000 To Help Win The War Against Coronavirus

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele has helped raise a ton of money to win the war against coronavirus.

According to Sam Blum, the university announced late Tuesday that the team’s starting passer had raised $50,000 in relief during the pandemic through a GoFundMe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The money will be delivered to the Dallas mayor Thursday.

SMU announces that QB Shane Buechele’s GoFundMe reached its $50,000 target. He’ll deliver the check, along with his girlfriend Paige, to Dallas Mayor @Johnson4Dallas on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Fire Station 4. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) May 12, 2020

Good for Buechele for stepping up and helping people in need during the crisis. As the quarterback of SMU, he has a huge platform.

We need all the help we can get during the coronavirus pandemic and a major D1 quarterback joining the fight is never a bad thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Buechele (@bgshanebuechele) on Sep 8, 2019 at 7:17pm PDT

Buechele is one of the more recognizable faces in the world of college football and he put that to good use to raise some money.

He’s also just the latest person involved in the sport to step up and help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The examples of people involved with football helping others during the crisis are truly endless.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Buechele (@bgshanebuechele) on Jan 30, 2020 at 6:15pm PST

Props to Buechele for getting involved and helping others.