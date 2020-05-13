Man Lands Spinning Kick During Street Fight In Wild Video

A man landed a brutal spinning kick during a recent street fight.

In a video tweeted by @benfeuerherd, two men can be seen fighting in the street in Richmond, Virginia. One of them, who seems to have a huge height advantage, managed to land a spinning kick, which ended the fight.

Watch the insane video below.

Richmond Police say this viral video of a Jeff Goldblum lookalike landing a spinning back kick against a neighbor is legit. Neither man was arrested because they did not want to press charges https://t.co/BXilA3pVdg pic.twitter.com/Sc7hmXncUo — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) May 12, 2020

Just in case you didn't think this was real. It very much is. According to the New York Post, the two men in the video weren't arrested after neither wanted to press charges.

So, they went ultra viral and didn't even face consequences. Absolutely incredible.

Admittedly, I don't know much about street fighting. I hate fighting, and probably couldn't win one against 99.9% of the population.

On top of that, I think people who get into street fights are grade-A idiots. There’s no reason for that kind of nonsense.

Having said that, I’ve seen a lot of fight videos over the years, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a man land a spinning kick before.

It’s such a wild move to even attempt in the middle of a street fight. Usually, people just blindly swing at each other like idiots.

Not this guy. He executed a hell of a kick.

While I don’t condone fighting, that was still a hell of a kick.