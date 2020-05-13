Pro Sports Can Start In Arizona After May 15

Pro sports can start returning after May 15 in Arizona.

According to a Tuesday night report from Anne Ryman, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the state would open up for pro sports after Friday during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING: Major League Sports can resume after May 15 in Arizona. — Anne Ryman (@anneryman) May 12, 2020

To recap, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announces gyms, pools in Arizona can re-open on Wednesday and Major League sports can resume after May 15. — Anne Ryman (@anneryman) May 12, 2020

This is a monster update and it’s great news for fans of sports around America. Arizona opening up for pro sports by the end of the week is incredible.

We eventually have to start opening up and it seems like Arizona is intent on being one of the first states to bring sports back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@azcardinals) on May 12, 2020 at 3:45pm PDT

One of the biggest questions now is will pro teams leave states that aren’t open to play in Arizona. I wouldn’t rule it out at all.

If NFL teams can’t play in Los Angeles, then the league might airlift them to Arizona like it’s a movie. If Arizona is open for business, you can guarantee pro sports leagues will consider moving teams there to play games in the short-term.

Of course, we want everyone to be safe. That should go without saying, but Arizona being open for action is a sign we’re moving in the right direction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Cardinals ⋈ (@azcardinals) on May 9, 2020 at 8:00pm PDT

Now, we just need to wait to see when the leagues finally return. Hopefully, it’s sooner than later.