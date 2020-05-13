Taylor Swift Surprises 11-Year-Old Fan With ‘Fairytale’ Gift After The Girl Wrote Letter To Mailman Thanking Him During Pandemic

Taylor Swift surprised an 11-year-old fan with “fairytale” gift after the girl took time out to thank her local mailman during the pandemic.

"The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale," Emerson Weber's father, Hugh Weber, shared on Twitter, along with a picture of the package and letter from the 30-year-old pop singer to his daughter. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Apr 27, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

"I'm not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I'll do my best," he added.

The past couple days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale. I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best. …ready for it?#sincerelyemerson pic.twitter.com/CdFbGsN7oO — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

Emerson’s father continued, while he noted that they received a package in the mail, covered in “Please Handle with Care. Thank You” stickers.

At first, neither one thought “much about it,” because ever since his daughter wrote the thank you letter to their postal worker, they had been receiving a lot of letters from mail carriers.

“There have been so many letters this week that the most unlikely scenario didn’t even occur to us,” Hugh explained, while noting that it wasn’t until they opened the box that they discovered it was from the “Shake It Off” hitmaker.

“Talk about breathless,” the fan’s father wrote. “I’ll admit. Our brains broke for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And, waited an hour. No joke. Sometimes, you need to calm down.”

Inside the package, the two found a handwritten letter from Swift that explained how “she was touched… honored… happy… to hear about Emerson mentioning her & her music in her letters. But, she found it more important that she ‘writes letters to people who don’t expect a thank you.'”

She talked about her passion for handwriting letters & noted, “the bag I sent along with this letter contains one of my favorite letter writing tools — wax seals to seal envelopes.” She continued, “I’m sorry they look messy. I couldn’t get new ones in time so I sent you mine.” pic.twitter.com/lFBzRQLP0P — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

The “Me!” hitmaker also included her “favorite letter writing tools” — and shared that, “‘the bag I sent along with this letter contains one of my favorite letter writing tools — wax seals to seal envelopes. I’m sorry they look messy. I couldn’t get new ones in time so I sent you mine.'”

In the box was also several shirts to the young fan from the pop singer.

She finished with a greeting from her pets and a closing like so many of Emerson’s own letters. “…a big hug from me! Love, your pen pal, Taylor” pic.twitter.com/3T1p9low8Z — Hugh Weber (@hughweber) May 13, 2020

According to Weber in the letter Taylor wrote, “‘I hope you’re feeling good during isolation & not too lonely … no one expects you to be perfect…you’ve already set a really cool example and I’m proud of you. :).”

He said she concluded her letter with, ‘”…a big hug from me! Love, your pen pal, Taylor.'”