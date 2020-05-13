Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Extends Stay-At-Home Order To June 8

Democratic Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that she will extend the district’s stay-at-home order through June 8.

Based on the data, I can revise this order at any time to reflect a phased reopening. We will, until such time, extend to June 8, 2020. #StayHomeDC https://t.co/FDTtPUjRC7 pic.twitter.com/D9rZpDyPK2 — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) May 13, 2020

The original order was set to expire Friday, May 15, but the mayor noted the city is lagging in testing capacity and the slowing of community spread infections that need to be mitigated before reopening can occur. (RELATED: PA Health Secretary Moved Mother Out Of Personal Care Home After Ordering Nursing Homes To Accept COVID Patients)

“The purpose of tracking all of these metrics, of course, is to ensure we’re transitioning from community spread to more isolated clusters of dividers, as we begin a reopening,” Bowser said during a press briefing. “Obviously, we’re not there yet, and not quite ready to begin that phase.”

“I can revise this order at any time to reflect a phase reopening,” Bowser added. “If the data suggests that we can do that. So, we will extend from May 15 to June 8 until such time that the data say that we can begin a phased reopening.”

As of Wednesday morning, the district had 6,485 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 336 deaths, according to Fox News. Bowser’s announcement comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill have proposed further legislation to combat the economic and public health crisis. (RELATED: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Says One Of Her Staffers Died Of Coronavirus)

“Rushing to reopen can have tragic results,” Bowser continued. “We are eager to turn our economy on … but we know a second outbreak could be even worse.”

Los Angeles County extended its stay-at-home order Tuesday for 3 additional months.