Watch A 1 Minute Recap Of The First 2 Seasons Of ‘Yellowstone’

The Paramount Network dropped an awesome “Yellowstone” video Tuesday night.

The network released a 60 second summary of the first two seasons of the hit show, and watching it is like taking a shot of adrenaline. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Full Trailer Promises Plenty Of Blood And Violence)

Give it a look below. It’ll have fans of the show going crazy.

I can’t wait for June 21 to get here. The first two seasons of “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner were nothing short of incredible.

It immediately became one of my favorite shows ever made from the moment the first episode aired. Through two seasons, it hasn’t slowed down at all. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 3 Will Start June 21, Paramount Network Releases Special Sneak Peek)

Now, we’re a little more than a month away from season three starting.

I can’t wait to get back to the ranch with the Duttons, Rip and everyone else. Who will fall? Who will rise? What enemies will present themselves? What unlikely alliances will form?

If there’s one thing we know from the previews for season three, we’re likely in for a violent and crazy time.

This is not a drill. The #YellowstoneTV season 3 trailer is dropping TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/8oNB6NIbU4 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 5, 2020

I hope you guys are all as excited as I am for season three because I have the date circled on the calendar. It’s been the best show on TV for two years, and I have no doubt it won’t slow down at all in season three!

Sound off in the comments with your predictions.