YouPorn Donates $50,000 To Organizations Helping With The Coronavirus Pandemic

YouPorn has donated a ton of money to help win the war against coronavirus.

The popular adult entertainment website started a $100,000 fund when the pandemic first started, and it has shelled out the first $50,000.

According to a Wednesday release from YouPorn, Senegal Health Alert and Magic & Melanin will each receive $15,000. Senegal Health Alert provides "direct access to real-time information about prevention methods and pre-diagnosis in Senegal" and Magic & Melanin is a non-profit bringing tech developers together for a residency program in Africa.

FeedBand Labs Inc., a company that makes non-toxic anti-pathogenic PPE, will receive $20,000.

Say whatever you want about porn, but the adult entertainment industry has stepped up to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Pornhub donated masks, Kendra Lust fed hospital workers and now YouPorn has donated $50,000.

You know what else the porn business does at an incredibly high level? Moves the needle in the ad and marketing game.

That’s just a fact. You can hate porn all you want, but it’s true. Yes, these are all very kind and needed moves from all parties involved, but they all spin up the presses.

Either way, we need all the help we can get during this war, and I have no doubt YouPorn’s donations will be put to good use.