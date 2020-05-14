Axl Rose Is Now Selling T-Shirts Saying ‘Live N’ Let Die With COVID 45′ After Spat With Trump Advisor

Musician Axl Rose is now selling t-shirts following his online spat with President Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The T-shirts come after Rose called Mnuchin an “a**hole” on Twitter, according to a report published Thursday by Entertainment Weekly.

The Guns N’ Roses twitter account shared a photo of the T-shirt with a link to purchase on Wednesday. They are emblazoned with the slogan “Live N’ Let Die With COVID45” seemingly making a reference to President Trump who is the 45th president of the United States. Trump recently played “Live N’ Let Die” at the end of an appearance at a N95 mask production plant.



“It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an a**hole,” Rose tweeted last week after Mnuchin encouraged people to travel during an interview on Fox News.

It’s official! Whatever anyone may have previously thought of Steve Mnuchin he’s officially an asshole. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) May 6, 2020



“What have you done for the country lately?” Mnuchin responded with an emoji of the Liberian flag, CNN reported. He then deleted the tweet and reposted with an American flag, but it was caught by Rose. (RELATED: Steve Mnuchin Responds To Axl Rose On Twitter After Rock Star Calls Him An A**hole)

“My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic,” Rose responded to Mnuchin.