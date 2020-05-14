Bovada Offers Gambling Odds For CamSoda’s Pong Tournament With Porn Stars

Bovada is now offering up odds on porn stars.

The site lists odds for CamSoda’s upcoming pong tournament, and Katana Kombat is favored to win the whole thing at +250 Thursday night. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Due to the lack of sports, Bovada is now letting customers bet on porn stars playing bong. According to a release sent out by CamSoda, the pong tournament will be held virtually and Lisa Ann will provide color commentary. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katanakombat711 on Apr 27, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

Honestly, you just have to tip your cap to Bovada in a situation like this. You don’t have any other choice. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

We’re all adapting during these trying times, and figuring out how to make things work. For Bovada, that means finding things to offer odds on. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Given the fact only the UFC is underway, they had to adapt. For Bovada, adapting means letting people gamble on porn stars. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) on May 13, 2020 at 11:22am PDT

There’s degenerate when it comes to gambling and then there’s whatever level you want to consider this. How do you even set odds for porn stars playing pong?

Is there tape to study? Are there scouting reports? Do you just guess which one is the best at partying? I have so many questions and so few answers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) on Apr 27, 2020 at 6:24pm PDT

Honestly, if you can’t laugh about this, then you simply don’t have a good sense of humor. It’s that simple. Welcome to the world of sports gambling in 2020.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on Bovada offering these odds!