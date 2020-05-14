Brian Kelleher Knocks Out Hunter Azure With Brutal Punch

Brian Kelleher knocked out Hunter Azure with a brutal punch Wednesday night.

During the latest UFC fights, Kelleher landed a powerful punch on Azure, put him on the ground and proceeded to land several more shots.

Watch the insane video of the fight below.

It really doesn’t get much worse than that. That punch was downright insane. Kelleher dropped the hammer on Azure and ended him on the spot.

In terms of UFC knockouts, this one from Kelleher is without a doubt going to be among the best we see for a while.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian “BOOM” Kelleher (@brianboom135) on May 13, 2020 at 2:31pm PDT

It feels so good to have sports back. It feels like it was a lifetime ago when things were operating normally.

Now, Dana White has the UFC up and running for fans around the globe. It’s been a ton of fun to watch, and knockouts like this one from Kelleher are a big reason why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian “BOOM” Kelleher (@brianboom135) on May 12, 2020 at 10:29am PDT

Props to him for the awesome fight.