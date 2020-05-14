Here’s How Chinese State Media Is Covering Biden, Trump And The 2020 Election

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign is increasingly targeting former Vice President Joe Biden’s ties to China.

Biden’s campaign, meanwhile, is trying to paint Trump as soft on China, accusing Trump of being too close to Beijing and to0 trusting of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Meanwhile, Chinese state-owned media companies like the Global Times, Xinhua and CCTV are pushing pro-China narratives on the virus and painting the United States’ response to it as incompetent. These outlets have also been covering the 2020 election, and the narratives and news being pushed by Chinese media outlets reveal an established anti-Trump and pro-Biden stance.

Global Times editor Hu Xijin has been outspoken about his dislike of Trump and his administration, especially taking aim at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over his claims about the coronavirus originating from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan.

Who’s lying? Pompeo or the others? pic.twitter.com/rGbEUErkL9 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) May 11, 2020

One particularly provocative op-ed published on the Global Times’ English-language website argues that democracy is dying and wonders if Trump will refuse to leave office if he loses to Biden.

In a Global Times op-ed titled, “What is an alternative for a dying US democracy?,” Chinese professor Wenshan Jia wrote, “If Democratic candidate Joe Biden wins in the election, but Trump refuses to pass the baton and move out of the White House and start a riot with his constituents against the Biden government, would there be a practical solution to such a historically unprecedented crisis?”

“What should the world do about this possible American political crisis, which may have huge global implications and impact? Should the UN help? If yes, how?”

She further argued that even if the Supreme Court decided the election, there could still be “a heavy backlash mixed with violence against the winner, which will be much broader in scope, much deeper in thought, and more long-lasting.” (RELATED: Chinese State Media Compares Canada To ‘A Wh*re’ Over Arrest Of Huawei Executive)

In early 2020, Xinhua, another Chinese-owned media company, also seemed to promote Biden with a friendly article outlining Biden’s objections to Trump’s Iran policy following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. (RELATED: State Department Puts Cap On Chinese Citizens Employed At China-Backed News Agencies)

“Biden, who spent three decades on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, argued the only way out of the Iran crisis is through diplomacy,” the article reads.

The friendly tone of the article is notable, as it reads, “He urged Trump to protect American people and regional interests in face of retaliation threats, and ‘explain your decision and your strategy to the American people.'”

State-owned TV network China Central Television (CCTV), has also run many news reports, including several sourced to Xinhua, about the election, and many have taken a pro-Biden turn.

In one article published last week on CCTV, the writer turns around the allegations of a Chinese “cover-up” and gives it back to the U.S., reading in part, “China is winning its war against the novel coronavirus which scientists say is natural in origin, but the country has to battle another ‘political virus’ that is viciously manipulated by U.S. politicians.” (RELATED: Report: State Department Designates 5 Media Companies As Propaganda Entities Of Chinese Communist Party)

The article further claims that the Trump administration is trying to cover up its incompetence by blaming China, despite its success at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

“While the smearing attacks against China and other targets to distract attention continue, the real image of an incompetent administration has been clear to the world,” it concludes in part.

Another piece published on CCTV, from an opinion writer, is openly anti-Trump. The article is titled, “Trump’s coronavirus fabrication challenges the boundaries of morality.”

“[Trump’s] assertion that the Chinese mortality rate from COVID-19 is ‘far higher’ than in the United States is a politicized move, which truly challenges the boundaries of morality,” the article states. (RELATED: ‘Severe Human Rights Flaw’: Chinese State Run Outlet Blasts U.S. Gun Ownership After Texas Shooting)

The piece further defends China’s counting of virus deaths, arguing, “If Washington continues to politicize the pandemic and the victims, it will undoubtedly become the greatest sorrow for American people. The politicians who attempt to fend off the crisis with lies are likely to find themselves plunging further into the abyss.”

“The world won’t be fooled.”

Another article on CCTV’s website attacks former Trump administration official Steve Bannon for his rhetoric on China.

“While the likes of Bannon scratch around in the dirt for reasons to demand compensation, scientists continue to search for the origin of the virus and a vaccine. Humankind is the victim,” the article states.

“The U.S.’ enemy is the virus, not China. The pandemic is a disaster that spread regardless of boundaries. We are all in this fight together, therefore cooperation is the only right choice for all countries.”

Finally, it is also apparent that the Chinese state media is relying on some American media outlets to launder critiques of Trump.

One CCTV article directly cites an opinion article published by CNN.com and the Washington Post to argue that Trump didn’t act in time.

The Chinese public is clearly picking up on these narratives, as the chatter from everyday Chinese people on Weibo are increasingly mocking America’s response to the virus while praising their own.

Xinhua has taken a somewhat more measured stance in the past. In a video from a Trump press conference posted to their website, “Donald Trump praises China for its progress in anti-virus fight,” re-packaging Trump’s comments from a press conference into a pro-China line.

Even pre-coronavirus, Xinhua seemed interested in playing up China’s importance to the Trump administration, with stories and photos showing Chinese politicians next to Trump.