Kevin Hart Trains With Russell Westbrook In Twitter Video

Kevin Hart recently got some training in with NBA superstar Russell Westbrook.

The Hollywood superstar did agility training with the Houston Rockets guard in a video tweeted by Bleacher Report. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a watch below.

Russ and Kevin Hart been in the lab ???? NSFW (via @justtrain) pic.twitter.com/ktIUroGj9a — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 13, 2020

I love the fact Kevin Hart is showing up to training sessions with one of the best players in the NBA. Do we think he texted Westbrook or do we think he was invited after the fact?

Either way, the idea of Hart mixing it up with some of the best athletes on the planet is laugh-out-loud funny.

That idea could be the plot of a Kevin Hart comedy.

I’d watch the hell out of a movie about a character played by Hart trying to make the NFL or NBA. Don’t get me wrong on this, folks. I like Kevin Hart. I’m a fan of his work, but it’s still funny.

Hart is also a small guy. Westbrook is no giant by NBA standards, but looks huge next to Hart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:23pm PST

Either way, it’s pretty damn impressive Hart was able to hang around with an NBA player doing agility training. That much is for sure.