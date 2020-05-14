Coors Light Creates Clone Machine To Help People Working Remotely Sneak Away

Coors Light dropped a bomb on those working from home during the pandemic with a recent invention.

The beer company created a clone machine for people to record short videos of themselves, which can then be put on a loop.

Yes, you can now film a video of yourself, fire it up and have anyone watching you think you’re interested in what’s happening as you sneak away to drink a beer. Watch an explanation of how it works below.

This is a real tough situation for me. On one hand, I love hard work. I can’t stand people who don’t work at a high level. Many claim I share similarities with Michael Jordan on that front.

On the other hand, I love beer. I absolutely love cracking open cold ones with the boys. I crack them open on the couch, sitting around a fire, in a bar and just about anywhere else I can.

So, as you can see, I’m incredibly conflicted here. Two things I love, beer and hard work, are pulling me in opposite directions.

At the end of the day, I’m never going to tell somebody to not drink beer. I’m also not going to tell you to skip out on your job.

Those are choices you have to make. All I will say for sure is that starting Friday night, I’m going to have several beers and some Coors Lights will be in that rotation.

No matter what you do, I think we can all agree this is a pretty funny invention from Coors Light.