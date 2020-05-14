Democrats, Media Angry News They Don’t Like Is Being Reported

On today’s podcast we get into the latest developments in the Obama administration’s abusive unmasking of Gen. Michael Flynn and how Democrats and the media are scrambling to protect their narrative that the Obama/Biden administration was “scandal-free.” We also talk to Tim Graham from the Media Research Center and NewsBusters about the latest in the liberal media’s endless pursuit for new professional lows.

Listen to the show:

While we don’t know who leaked it to The Washington Post, we now know who in the Obama administration unmasked Flynn’s name — almost all of them. This violation of Flynn’s civil liberties was conducted by a lot of people who had no business meddling in this level of intelligence business and the list includes former Vice President Joe Biden. Why are journalists trying to downplay this story? We have some ideas. (RELATED: Biden Aide Unloads On ‘Partisan, Rightwing Hack’ Catherine Herridge For Reporting On Flynn)

We then talk with Tim Graham, executive editor of NewsBusters.org, about the seemingly never-ending quest by the media to be more biased than they were the day before. We get into Chuck Todd’s apology for being lazy, Brian Stelter’s self-righteousness and how far these people are willing to go in order to protect Democrats and the liberal narrative. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: Obama Administration Surveillance Of Flynn Was ‘Domestic Spying’)

