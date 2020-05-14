Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations About Her Being Rude Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’

Ellen DeGeneres reportedly thought things would blow over, but she’s been continuously accused of being rude behind-the-scenes.

DeGeneres is apparently at the “end of her rope” over all the accusations, according to a report published Wednesday by Us Weekly.

“Ellen is at the end of her rope,” the source told the outlet. “She thought this was all just sour grapes from a few haters. But it’s not a passing thing — the hits just keep coming.”

DeGeneres was first accused of being “cold and distant” by a beauty YouTuber who appeared on her show in January. Next, DeGeneres was accused of keeping her employees in the dark regarding pay and hours amid the coronavirus pandemic. Then, a former security guard for the television host claimed she had been rude during the 2014 Oscars. (RELATED: Former Bodyguard For Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Claims The Daytime Talk Host Isn’t Very Kind)

DeGeneres is really getting hit hard during the quarantine season. She’s got all these accusations that’s she actually really rude to people and then she was also criticized for comparing being stuck in her mansion during coronavirus to being in jail.

She really can’t catch a break.

It’s still unclear if DeGeneres is actually not a nice person, but her anonymous friends are still looking out for her.

“Ellen’s been in our homes for so long, it’ll take a lot more than a bodyguard and a blogger to change how people feel about her,” another source told Us Weekly. “Her best response is just being happy Ellen on the show every day.”