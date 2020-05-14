Georgetown Guard Mac McClung Will Transfer

Mac McClung is leaving Georgetown.

After head coach Patrick Ewing claimed McClung was pulling out of the NBA draft, the electric guard is now leaving the Hoyas completely. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Big News: In a @CBBONFOX interview with @TheAndyKatz today, Patrick Ewing says Mac McClung plans to return to Georgetown for his junior season. #Hoyas pic.twitter.com/3NIk07hT0d — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) May 5, 2020

He told ESPN, “It was a number of different events that made me feel I had no choice but to transfer from Georgetown. I really wanted to stay, but things throughout my career made me realize that I couldn’t.”

He also added, “I’m looking for a place I can call home. A place I can be a part of a family and help them succeed.”

He will have two years left of eligibility.

I honestly feel so bad for Georgetown basketball fans. I really do. We’re talking about a basketball program that used to be rather impressive.

Now, years removed from that success, it just seems engulfed by chaos. Nobody is worried about playing the Hoyas, one of their best players is bouncing after the head coach said he was returning and it’s just anarchy. What the hell happened?

Also, I can’t believe Mac McClung honestly thought he was a legit NBA prospect. Sure, he’s fun to watch and he has some bounce to his game, but I’m not sure any of that will work in the league.

You can’t just expect to get by on pure athleticism in the NBA when you’re barely over six feet tall. That’s a recipe for disaster.

We’ll see what happens, but Georgetown needs to figure out how to return to its winning ways from years ago. Fans truly do deserve much better.