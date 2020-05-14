Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Says The Football Stadium ‘Won’t Be At Capacity’ In 2020

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick made it clear the football stadium won’t be full in the fall.

While we’re still wondering what the college football season will look like during the coronavirus pandemic, the man running the Fighting Irish has made crystal clear it won’t include full stands. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Swarbrick said the following during a Tuesday fundraiser, according to Rivals:

We haven’t gotten to the question of how big that audience is, but we won’t be at capacity. We’ll do something less than that and we’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it and exit it.

Well, I guess there isn’t much room left for debate on this issue when it comes to Notre Dame. It sounds like Swarbrick has made his call and he’s rolling with it.

Notre Dame’s stadium won’t be full in the fall, and that’s the way it is.

The biggest thing now is figuring out what kind of attendance will be allowed. Will stadiums be at 50% capacity? Will they be at less?

Will Notre Dame’s stadium be completely empty? Who the hell knows. At this point, nobody seems to have concrete answers on anything.

All I know for sure is that I’m ready to get the games underway. I don’t care how it’s done. I just want it to happen!