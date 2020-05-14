Jerry Seinfeld Says He ‘Never Adjusted’ Jerry Stiller’s ‘Perfect’ Performance As Frank Constanza

Jerry Seinfeld recalled how “perfect” Jerry Stiller was in his role as Frank Constanza in “Seinfeld.”

Seinfeld claimed Stiller had the “most amazing comedic stuff” while on the show during an appearance on “What a Joke with Papa & Fortune,” according to a press release shared Thursday by SiriusXM.

Stiller’s death was announced Monday. The comedian died from natural causes at the age of 92.

Stiller was recommended for the role of Frank Constanza on “Seinfeld” by writer Larry Charles.

“But Larry just kept mentioning him and finally we brought him in and he was so perfect,” Seinfeld said. “And those packages of just Jerry Stiller bits on my show are so unbelievably funny. What I loved about him is he so completes the George story.”

Seinfeld claimed he never "adjusted" Stiller's performance on the show because he was that funny.

“He had the most amazing comedic stuff that he– we didn’t know if he was planning it or it just came out that way, or he couldn’t remember the line, or we didn’t know what it was, but we did not want to disturb it in any way,” Seinfeld continued. “We never gave Jerry Stiller a note.”

“I never adjusted his performance once,” he added. “Whatever he did, that’s it. We’re putting that out there. I don’t know why he did it like that. I don’t know why he screamed on that line. It doesn’t matter. It’s funny.”