Gov. Phil Murphy Says Jersey Shore Will Be Open By Memorial Day

Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that the Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend. Towns that move ahead with reopening will be required to implement social distancing guidelines as well as limit beach capacity.

Murphy said, “The Jersey Shore, after all, is where memories are made. The last thing any of us wanted was for summertime down shore to be a memory,” during his press briefing.

Holding a COVID-19 briefing. WATCH: https://t.co/gtahQAUjtj — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020

Among the policies that will go into effect on May 22nd, six feet must be maintained between people with the exception of families and those residing in the same household, no organized games or contact sports will be allowed and restaurants will be limited to carry-out and delivery options.

BREAKING: The Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place. The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer. pic.twitter.com/BojwAZKih5 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020

“Every beach will be required to establish capacity limitations, but we will leave it to local leaders to determine the method that would be best for their community,” Murphy said. He added that community beaches would not be permitted to become a private beach. These restrictions will also apply to lakeshores across the state. (RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom To Close All Beaches And State Parks)

LOOK: We are not out of the woods yet. We can make the cast that, at this moment in time, we’re the most-impacted state in the region. This is why we need to keep up with social distancing, even as we begin our restart and recovery. pic.twitter.com/H3knniNx3c — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020

This announcement comes as the New Jersey death toll from coronavirus approaches 10,000.