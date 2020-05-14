‘Ladies Who Punch’: ‘The View’ Behind-The-Scenes Tell-All Book Headed To TV

“Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View'” tell-all behind-the-scenes book has been picked up and is headed to the small screen.

The New York Times best-selling book, that reveals the drama on the ABC talk show when star’s like Barbra Walters and Rosie O’Donnell occupied the co-hosting seats, is being made into a TV miniseries by PictureStart, according to Variety in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says If ‘Men Have A Hard Time Right Now’ That’s The Way It Has To Be For ‘Equality’)

The book, which came out last year and sparked numerous headlines, was written by the magazine’s New York Bureau Chief, Ramin Setoodeh. (RELATED: Michael Cohen Pours Cold Water On Collusion In Congressional Testimony But Makes Bombshell Wikileaks Claim)

It is based on more than 150 interviews and deals with the drama behind the scenes involving the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Jenny McCarthy and Elisabeth Hasselbeck, just to name a few.

According to the report:

The TV series will cast A-list actresses to play Walters and her co-hosts. One of themes of “Ladies Who Punch” is what it means to “have a voice” at the table as a woman in the entertainment industry. Walters retired from the program in 2014, but even now, in its 23rd season, “The View” is having a ratings surge on ABC.

“It started as a bet nobody thought would ever work, but when icon Barbara Walters created ‘The View’ 23 years ago, she also began a conversation that has not ceased in breaking ground, pulling in audiences and guests around the world and remaining a cultural juggernaut,” Ryan Lindenberg, PictureStart’s executive VP of production shared.

“Ramin’s amazing book is the perfect fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly smart and provocative series that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, wanting more,” he added.