Las Vegas Police Video Shows The Shooting Of Jody Lucas

Body camera footage has been released in the shooting of Jody Lucas in Las Vegas.

Lucas was shot Sunday night by police in Las Vegas after allegedly pointing a BB gun at them when responding to an issue at his apartment, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Now, video of the shooting has been released, and it's insane.

There is footage from what appears to be a chopper and then footage from the officers who open fire. You can hear one officer shout “f**k” and then the bullets started flying. Eventually, the pursuit continued on foot and more shots rang out.

Watch the video below.

That’s straight up out of a movie. There’s no other way to describe it. That shooting is straight up out of a movie.

Obviously, Lucas is going to have to answer for his alleged actions in court, and he has the right to the presumption of innocence.

Having said that, the video above is pretty damning. You know what you do when police point weapons at you? You listen.

If you don’t, you run the risk of getting shot.

Of all the police shootings I’ve ever seen, this video is among the craziest. Play stupid games and you’ll win stupid prizes.

Just make much smarter decisions.