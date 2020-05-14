‘Married At First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Shares Life-Changing News Following Miscarriages

Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner announced truly happy news Wednesday when she shared that she had given birth to a baby boy following multiple miscarriages.

“He’s HERE!” 33-year-old reality TV star captioned her post on Instagram, along with a sweet family picture of their son, Hayes Douglas Hehner. The post was noted by the “Today” show. (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

“And he’s clearly a very good listener,” she added. “We served him his eviction notice and within 24 hours he vacated the premises!” (RELATED: Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Shares Life-Changing News)

“The Bachelor” alum continued, while thanking people, “from the bottom of my heart for all the prayers, positive vibes, [and] sticky baby dust you sent me throughout my pregnancy with @babyboyhehner.”

The reality star went on to explain how she truly has the “best FRANS! All of your love and support hasn’t gone unnoticed. And all that positive energy sprinkled out into the universe WORKED! He’s snuggling on my chest perfectly calm & content as I write this caption to you!”

She ended up giving birth to her baby boy at her family’s New Jersey home with a midwife and doula present during the coronavirus pandemic.

Otis had attempted to live stream her labor, but had to cut it short because he came out “so fast.”

“I’m sorry I wasn’t able to go ‘live’ longer – I was in so much pain during contractions and this labor happened so fast!” the reality star explained. “I wanted to really focus on my breathing and being one with my son. Within 6 hours he was OUT!”

It all comes after she announced last year the couple were once again expecting after suffering two miscarriages.

As previously reported, the reality star first appeared on the hit ABC show “The Bachelor” before marrying Hehner in 2014 on “Married at First Sight” during the first season of the show.

The two also have a 2-year-old daughter named Henley Grace.