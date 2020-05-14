McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Fries Every Friday Until June

McDonald’s is promising free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday through June 28.

The fast food chain is bringing back it’s “Free Fries on Fry Day” promotion Friday. All customers have to do to obtain the free food is place an order through their mobile app after 11 a.m. to score the deal. Customers are limited to one gift of free fries per day, according to Chew Boom.

Fast food chains have stepped up during the pandemic with new discount initiatives. (RELATED: 250,000 Families Receive ‘Naan’ Everyday As Afghanistan Government Heads Up Bread Lines)

Steak ‘n Shake is offering free fries every day as part of its “We’re All Essential” promotion.

“In such challenging times, we would like to do our part for our communities by giving our free fries to all,” Steak ‘n Shake CEO Sardar Biglari said in a statement, according to Thrillist.

Other chains offering special deals, like free food, include Burger King, Chipotle, Panera Bread, Red Lobster, and Taco Bell. Good Housekeeping is keeping a running list of restaurants offering promotions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s dining rooms remain closed, but customers can enjoy their free side when they place a takeout order.