NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through June Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic

The NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period.

According to a release from the NCAA, the dead period will now go through June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic. A further extension will be reviewed May 27. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Division I extends its recruiting dead period. pic.twitter.com/Gt2Aq1Mkb9 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 13, 2020

What does this mean in the short term? It means recruiting activities like campus visits and in-home visits aren’t returning any time soon.

Given the fact some states are opening sooner than others, it’d give programs huge advantages if they were allowed to move freely and others couldn’t.

The NCAA is more or less making sure the playing field is even.

Having said that, if the extension goes much further, it’s going to throw a huge wrench into things. Hell, I could argue that extending it through June is already too long.

At some point, teams and schools have to get back to business as normal. If California wants to wait for a decade to open up, why should Alabama pay the price?

The answer is the Crimson Tide shouldn’t suffer for the decisions being made outside of their control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

Hopefully, the NCAA has everything back up and running by July. If not, some really tough decisions are going to need to be made.