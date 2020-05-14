Notre Dame Football Coach Brian Kelly Thinks The Season Will Happen

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly expects the season to happen.

With coronavirus ravaging society and bringing sports to a grinding halt, the return of football has been the most-discussed topic. Well, the man running the Fighting Irish is confident the games will happen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Jan 10, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

Kelly told Rich Eisen the following Wednesday, according to CollegeFootballTalk:

Well, I think we’re gonna play. I don’t have definitive, 100%, but, obviously, things are trending that way, we’re moving in that direction, we want to play in the fall. Look, at the end of the day, those decisions are going to be made by our president and board of trustees, not the football coach at Notre Dame. So let’s get that straight.

This is a great update for fans around the globe. It’s a great update for a couple reasons. First, Kelly coaches one of the most historic programs in America.

If the Irish are going to play football, then it’s a sign most schools likely will too. While Kelly might not be responsible for making the decision, I’m sure he’s aware of the information the decision to return will be based on.

If he’s confident, then that’s good enough for me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Feb 20, 2020 at 10:09am PST

Secondly, the Fighting Irish are scheduled to play Wisconsin this season, and it’s one of the most anticipated games of the season.

The fact Kelly seems to think the season will happen is a great sign for the matchup in Lambeau happening as scheduled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball) on Feb 11, 2020 at 11:17am PST

Let’s hope Kelly’s prediction turns out to be correct. We’d love to see it!