REPORT: ‘I Don’t Give Two Rats’ Asses About Your Cops’: NYC Health Commissioner Blew Off Desperate Plea For Masks

Police officers from the NYPD salute as the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort departs Pier 90 in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot blew off the NYPD’s desperate plea for more masks as coronavirus cases were on the rise.

According to a report from the New York Post, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan requested 500,000 surgical masks for his officers in late March. Barbot, claiming she needed the masks for others, told him, “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops.”

Barbot said that she could only provide the police department with 50,000 masks, but as New York City quickly became a hot zone, it became clear that was not going to be enough. By the end of the first week in April, nearly 20% of the police department was out sick with coronavirus symptoms. In addition, 500 firefighters had tested positive for the virus and a total of about 3,000 firefighters and paramedics were sick. (RELATED: Nearly 500 FDNY Members Test Positive For Coronavirus, 3000 Out Sick)

Monahan then asked the White House for help, prompting a quick response from Peter Navarro, who is serving as Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator.

Upon learning of Barbot’s response to the request for masks, many have called for her resignation.