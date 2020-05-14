REPORT: ‘I Don’t Give Two Rats’ Asses About Your Cops’: NYC Health Commissioner Blew Off Desperate Plea For Masks

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot blew off the NYPD’s desperate plea for more masks as coronavirus cases were on the rise.

According to a report from the New York Post, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan requested 500,000 surgical masks for his officers in late March. Barbot, claiming she needed the masks for others, told him, “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops.”

New York City’s health commissioner blew off an urgent NYPD request for 500,000 surgical masks as the coronavirus crisis mounted — telling a high-ranking police official that “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your copshttps://t.co/9R5E19wTz9 — Yashar Ali ???? (@yashar) May 14, 2020

Barbot said that she could only provide the police department with 50,000 masks, but as New York City quickly became a hot zone, it became clear that was not going to be enough. By the end of the first week in April, nearly 20% of the police department was out sick with coronavirus symptoms. In addition, 500 firefighters had tested positive for the virus and a total of about 3,000 firefighters and paramedics were sick. (RELATED: Nearly 500 FDNY Members Test Positive For Coronavirus, 3000 Out Sick)

The number of #NYPD members confirmed to have #coronavirus has grown by 200+ since my interview earlier this week. How will the dept handle the added stress on its workforce? @NYPDChiefofDept Terence Monahan shared the details with @MetroFocus: https://t.co/jyPHUqNsFx — Maddie Orton (@MaddieOrton) April 2, 2020

Monahan then asked the White House for help, prompting a quick response from Peter Navarro, who is serving as Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy and the national Defense Production Act policy coordinator.

Operation Blue Bloods: WH officials sprung into action after receiving “SOS” email from NYPD asking for protective equipment — delivering the frontline gear just 16 hours later…More than 1,750 crime scene Tyvek suits arrived on private Raytheon plane. https://t.co/7JguPxrMA5 — Peter Navarro (@PeterNavarro45) April 2, 2020

Upon learning of Barbot’s response to the request for masks, many have called for her resignation.

Coronavirus News: Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments https://t.co/opQC7ZlImz pic.twitter.com/0iQOkYfR7r — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) May 14, 2020