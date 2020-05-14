Trump To Receive Official Space Force Flag And Declare New ‘Armed Forces Day’

President Donald Trump will receive the official flag of the Space Force at a White House ceremony Friday, where he is also set to declare May 15 “National Armed Forces Day,” the White House announced Thursday night.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence initiated the Space Force in late 2019, saying it was critical that the U.S. expand its technological and military dominance into space. Trump will participate in the ceremony early Friday afternoon, according to a White House press release.

Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet.https://t.co/lr7tBQp775 pic.twitter.com/oHLgwcY2eq — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) May 6, 2020

“Space is the world’s new war-fighting domain,” Trump said during the Space Force founding ceremony in December 2019. “Among grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, and very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.”

The purpose of Space Force is not to garrison combat soldiers in space, but to organize and coordinate the U.S. military's space-based assets, such as satellites.

President Trump selected Air Force General Jay Raymond to serve as the first leader of the Space Force, which is organized under the Air Force.