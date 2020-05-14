Trump’s New Nominee For Ukraine Ambassador Is A 40-Year Military Veteran

President Donald Trump has sent an official nomination to the U.S. Senate for a new ambassador to Ukraine, the White House announced Thursday.

The nominee, Keith Dayton, previously served four decades in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of Lt. General. He since served as a senior United States defense advisor to Ukraine and worked as director of the George C. Marshall Center in Garmisch, Germany, according to the White House.

The Trump administration first announced its intent to nominate Dayton on May 1, but only now sent the official nomination to the Senate. (RELATED: Watch The Moment The Senate Acquitted President Donald Trump)

If approved by the Senate, Dayton will be the first U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to serve since the conclusion of the Trump-Ukraine scandal, which brought about Trump’s impeachment in the House and subsequent acquittal in the Senate in February (RELATED: ‘It Was All Bullsh*t’: Trump Blasts Media For Coverage Of Impeachment)

Trump was accused of withholding military aide from Ukraine unless the country announced an investigation into Vice President Joe Biden’s family dealings in the country.

In addition to his experience with Ukraine, Dayton speaks German and Russian. His last post before leaving the U.S. military was to serve as security coordinator for Israel and the Palestinian Authority, according to Politico.

The Senate has not announced when it will vote on Dayton’s nomination.