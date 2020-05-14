USC AD Mike Bohn Says The Trojans Have ‘Every Intention Of Playing’ Alabama

It sounds like USC will play Alabama to open the football season.

There had been some serious chatter that the Crimson Tide and Trojans wouldn’t play to get the 2020 campaign underway because of coronavirus, but USC athletic director Mike Bohn has pushed back on that idea. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He tweeted, “We have every intention of playing our game against Alabama. I’d like to remind all our fans that this is an uncertain time and there will be much disinformation. We continue to explore every model for the 2020 football season.”

I enjoy regular conversations with @Greg_Byrne. We have every intention of playing our game against Alabama. I’d like to remind all our fans that this is an uncertain time and there will be much disinformation. We continue to explore every model for the 2020 football season. — Mike Bohn (@USC_mikebohn) May 13, 2020

Look, I want USC and Alabama to play. I want Bohn to be correct. I really hope he ultimately turns out to be correct when Sept. 5 rolls around.

Nothing would signal business as normal in America than two traditional football powers playing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 24, 2020 at 2:25pm PDT

However, let’s not get it twisted. There is a very good chance this game doesn’t happen. There is a very high chance the Crimson Tide open against a different team.

Los Angeles County has every intention of extending its stay-at-home order for months. How the hell is USC supposed to practice?

The answer is that they can’t. If they can’t practice, then they can’t play Alabama. I hope I’m wrong, but I’m not overly optimistic we’ll be seeing Alabama play USC on Sept. 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Mar 13, 2020 at 12:05pm PDT

It’s a damn shame because I was pumped about this game, but I just don’t see it happening.