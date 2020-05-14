White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Slams Rick Bright: ‘He Hasn’t Been Paying Attention’

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke out against government whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright Thursday amid his testimony to the House Energy and Commerce Committee, repeatedly accusing him of not paying attention.

“It sounds like Mr. Bright hasn’t really been paying much attention at all,” McEnany said. “In fact, when he talks about the pandemic playbook, we actually put into place a pandemic preparedness document with recommendations long before the pandemic ever came.”

“It sounds like he hasn’t been paying attention when he suggests that Americans should social distance and wash their hands. These are all things that he said millions of times probably at this point, when you count everyone at the White House who has been saying it,” she continued. (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Snaps At Democrats Over ‘Funny’ Coronavirus Numbers)

She again accused him of not “paying attention” to the White House’s efforts to build up equipment like respirators.

“It sounds like this is someone who is reacting and making suggestions that have long been put into play. And the notion that we’re not letting scientists speak, maybe he’s not aware that on every Sunday morning you hear oftentimes from Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, they’re consistently out on the airways,” she added.

“Maybe he’s missed those appearances.”

Bright, a former official at the Department of Health and Human Services’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority [BARDA) has become a whistleblower on the federal government’s coronavirus response.

Trump has already attacked him as a “disgruntled employee” who should “no longer be working for our government!”