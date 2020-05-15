Andrew Yang: ‘I’m Operating As If I’m Going To Run Again’ Even If Against Biden In 2024

Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang said Friday in an interview that he is “operating as if I am going to run for office again, and possibly president” and noted that “if the Democrats were to win this year,” with Joe Biden at the top of the ticket, it still “would not preclude” him “from running in 2024.”

These comments come amid worries from some that Biden’s “virtual” campaign could be faltering on its transition to operating digitally as the coronavirus spreads around the world. (RELATED: Do The ‘Math’ — Andrew Yang Endorses Joe Biden For President After Wins In Michigan, Mississippi And Missouri)

Yang made these comments Friday afternoon in an interview with a small YouTube channel called ‘Trumper4Yang,” in response to a question that asked if he would consider running again if Trump won a second term in 2020.

Yang, who mentioned in the interview that he is not “driven…by conventional political dynamics,” proved to be a unique outsider in his unsuccessful but surprising 2020 race, in which he called for a “universal basic income” of $1,000 a month for every American.

The former candidate has not ruled out accepting his party’s nomination for vice president if offered.