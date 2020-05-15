‘Big And Rich’ Singer John Rich Says He Won’t Require Customers To Wear Masks At His Restaurant

“Big And Rich” singer John Rich said he won’t require customers at his Nashville restaurant to wear masks due to the coronavirus because of “personal responsibility.”

“I think that personal responsibility is a big thing right now,” the 46-year-old country singer shared during his appearance Friday on the “Today” show. when asked if he was worried about people coming into his restaurant who showed no signs of COVID-19 could contribute to the spread of the virus. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

“I’ve seen certain governments around our country, I think, overreach with people,” he added. “I think you got to treat us like adults.”(RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordero’s Wife Says He Has Opened His Eyes During Coronavirus Health Update)

WATCH:

John Rich talks about being the first restaurant to reopen in Nashville, TN. “I had my temperature checked when I walked in, I had a mask. It is open for business although not completely open like it has been in the past.” pic.twitter.com/ubi9Lkl2Ip — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) May 15, 2020

Earlier this month, when Rich‘s Redneck Riviera (a bar and restaurant in Nashville), was able to reopen again during the pandemic, the county superstar donned a face mask and has required his employees to do as well. But he said people understand the seriousness of the virus and he isn’t worried they will be careless.

“We’re all very well aware that this virus is deadly,” the “Save A Horse” hitmaker explained. “This virus is nasty and that you don’t want to transmit it.”

“And so a lot of our customers are actually wearing masks when they come in,” he added. “We also have masks on hand if they don’t have one and offer them one.”

Rich continued, while he noted how his customers have have been very understanding of the new norm.

“And a great thing I’ve noticed, and I check in with my management every single day at Redneck Riviera, I say, ‘Has anyone broken rules or tried to get too close or argue with you about any of the rules?’ and the answer has been, ‘Absolutely not,'” John explained.

“And I think that’s a testament to people’s personal responsibility right now,” he added.