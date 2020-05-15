Businesses Adding ‘COVID-19 Surcharge’ To Customers Bills

Customers are being charged a “COVID-19 surcharge” at various places as businesses try to combat the economic effects of the virus.

(RELATED: Donations Pour In For 17-Year-Old Ice Cream Shop Employee Who Was Berated For Working)

“I don’t feel that I’m required to pay that.” Are you seeing a COVID-19 surcharge at any Northeast FL or Southeast GA businesses? I talked to a Jacksonville mom who says she’s seeing it at her kid’s dentist office. Story at 6 on @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/CP1YsVahfE — Elizabeth Pace (@PaceAnJax) May 14, 2020

In Jacksonville, Florida, a mother was charged a $20 surcharge for her children’s dentist appointment. “I don’t feel that I’m required to pay that,” Corina Buck said to CBS 47 and Fox 30. “How am I responsible for that?” The American Dental Association, in a statement, is urging third-party payers to change fees to account for protective equipment.



A burger place in West Michigan is also implementing a $1 per meal “COVID charge” to help absorb the economic effects of the virus. “We’re just trying to pay the bills so we can stay open until this is over,” said the owner of Goog’s Pub & Grub, Brad White, to Fox 17, “Other places are just raising their price and not telling you.”

The cost of reopening: Some businesses are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to help cover supply costs. Could this become a permanent change? A Local expert and business owner weigh in – tonight at 5pm & 6:30pm #abc13 @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/Fzk0Q0Fn5B — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) May 14, 2020



In Texas a hair salon owner says that she will also be adding a $3 “sanitation charge” to keep her business afloat. “I think, as a whole, the industry is stepping up and really making sure we’re doing this right,” Gower said. “The cost of reopening includes all the extra supplies that we need and all the cleaning supplies that we need. It’s worth it! It’s absolutely worth it!”